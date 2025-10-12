Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    President of Pakistan: We will firmly defend the security of our country

    Other countries
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 13:20
    President of Pakistan: We will firmly defend the security of our country

    President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari stated in response to Afghanistan's aggressive actions that Islamabad will firmly defend its national interests, sovereignty, and security.

    According to Report, which cites Daily Pakistan, Zardari also said that by refusing to fight for the freedom of the oppressed people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Afghan leadership has committed an injustice both to history and to their fellow believers.

    On October 11, Afghan militants attacked border checkpoints on the Pakistan-Afghanistan state border.

    Pakistan Afghanistan border clashes
    Pakistan Prezidenti: Ölkəmizin təhlükəsizliyini qorumaqda qərarlıyıq
    Президент Пакистана: Мы будет решительно защищать безопасность нашей страны

    Latest News

    13:54

    Peskov: Possible Tomahawk deliveries cause concern

    Region
    13:31

    Houthis name condition for halting attacks on Israel

    Other countries
    13:20

    President of Pakistan: We will firmly defend the security of our country

    Other countries
    13:04

    Changeable weather with rain and thunderstorms expected in Azerbaijan on October 13

    Ecology
    12:49

    Barcelona not planning to extend Lewandowski's contract

    Football
    12:33

    Media: President of Cameroon plans to rule until age 100

    Other countries
    12:20

    Hackers leak data of 5.7 million Qantas customers

    ICT
    12:03

    Sharif: Pakistan to give tough response to any provocation from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    11:47
    Photo

    Film about Azerbaijani alpinist wins award in Italy

    Individual sports
    All News Feed