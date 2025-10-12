President of Pakistan: We will firmly defend the security of our country

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari stated in response to Afghanistan's aggressive actions that Islamabad will firmly defend its national interests, sovereignty, and security.

According to Report, which cites Daily Pakistan, Zardari also said that by refusing to fight for the freedom of the oppressed people in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Afghan leadership has committed an injustice both to history and to their fellow believers.

On October 11, Afghan militants attacked border checkpoints on the Pakistan-Afghanistan state border.