Poroshenko signs mobilization

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine President Poroshenko signed the law on mobilization, involving changes in the military service.

Report informs this is stated on the official website of the Ukrainian state head.

According to the document, adopted by the Rada on January 15 draft age raised to 27 years, while the number of deferments from military service decreases.

According to the statement of press service, the law aimed at regulating the draft, introduction of criminal liability for evasion of military service and expanding the list of categories of persons who may be admitted to military service under the contract in a special period.

The fourth wave of partial mobilization was launched in Ukraine on January 20. Mobilization is required for all men aged 18 to 60 years. President of Ukraine Poroshenko said that 73,000 summonses were delivered to Ukraininan draft-age-persons since the beginning of partial mobilization.