Police switch to enhanced mode in Catalonia

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Spanish Ministry of Interior has instructed police to switch to enhanced mode in Catalonia from September 20 to October 5, Report informs citing the Russian media.

"Police will switch employees of the state security bodies to the emergency mode", ministry said.

The ministry also noted that the duration of such measures can be extended depending on the development of the situation.

Earlier Wednesday, the Spanish Civil Guard conducted searches at the offices of several departments of the Government of Catalonia. As a result, Josep Maria Jove, secretary general of economic affairs and 11 other people were arrested.

According to local media, the searches may be related to the search for documentation on the planned referendum on the independence of the autonomy.