Paris suspect Abdeslam has not spoken since day after arrest

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Key Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam has "invoked his right to silence" and not spoken to investigators since a few brief interviews on Saturday, the day after his dramatic arrest in central Brussels, the federal prosecutor said, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The prosecutor's comment comes after a Belgian minister said Abeslam had stopped talking to investigators since Tuesday's bombings at the city airport and metro.

A statement from the prosecutor said on Friday that that because Abdeslam was wounded in the leg and needed hospital treatment after his March 18 arrest, investigators waited until the following day, Saturday March 19, to question him.

A first round of questioning began at 8:00 am (0700 GMT), lasted two hours and went over the details of the November 13 Paris attacks which left 130 people dead, a statement said.

A second round took place later the same day, with the examining magistrate detailing the grounds of his arrest for about an hour, it said.