Pakistan elects its new prime minister

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former Minister of Oil and Natural Resources of Pakistan Shahid Hakkan Abbasi was elected the country’s new Prime Minister.

Report informs citing foreign media, the voting on this issue was held in the lower house of the Pakistani Parliament on August 1.

Notably, he will fulfill this position temporarily, as the Pakistan Muslims League has nominated Nawaz Sharif’s brother, first minister of Punjab province, Shahbaz Sharif for this position.

The election in the Parliament will be held on September 17. In case Shahbaz Sharif wins the elections, Abbasi will resign. Shahbaz Sharif’s candidacy will be put on voting at the National Assembly. Taking into account that the majority of this institution’s members are from the Pakistani Muslims League, there is a big possibility of Shahbaz Sharif becoming the Prime Minister. The implementation of these rules will last for 45 days.

On July 28, in accordance with the Pakistani Court’s ruling, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from his position on corruption charges. He has been deprived of the right to hold any state position for the rest of his life.