Pakistan court bars ex-prime minister from holding office for life

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Supreme Court of Pakistan has banned the country's former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif to pursue politics until his death.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the court has announced its decision on April 13.

Sharif's criminal case has been examined by the board consisting of five judges. They unanimously decided to discharge the former prime minister from politics.

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan passed a sentence on Sheriff’s discharging from the leadership of the Pakistani Muslim League.

It worths mentioning that the court of Pakistan indicted the corruption allegations against the former prime minister, N. Sharif, his daughter, Maryam Nawaza, and the son-in-law Mohammed Safdar on October 19, 2017. The proceedings on these allegations continue.

Sharif was the prime minister of Pakistan three times (1990-1993, 1997-1999, 2013-2017). On July 28, 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan made a decision on his inconsistency to position. Then Shariff has resigned.