Organizers of suicide attack in northern Iraq captured

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Assailants, who organized a suicide bomb attack and killed five people on November 19 in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil , were arrested on Saturday, the Kurdish Regional Government's Intelligence Agency said.

On November 19, five people were killed and 29 others injured in a suicide attack in Erbil. An unidentified assailant, attempting to enter the governorate building with a vehicle filled with explosives, detonated the bomb after security forces opened fire on him.

“The attackers were captured in Kirkuk and confessed their crimes,” said the intelligence agency's statement.

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, militants took over large swathes of Iraq since last June. Fighting between ISIL and the Iraqi army has been ongoing since, informs Report citing Anadolu Agency.

While the army has battled militants in the western and northern provinces of Iraq, other areas of the country have been the target of unrelenting bombings, assassinations and attacks against civilians and security personnel.