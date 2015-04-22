 Top
    Obama: US could ‘penetrate’ Iranian S-300 defense system

    This is a sale that’s been pending for six years, we object to it

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama warned that the US could penetrate any air defense system of Iran, should a military option be needed, playing down concerns over Russia’s decision to supply advanced S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

    Report informs, this US President Barack Obama told MSNBC late Tuesday.

    "This is a sale that’s been pending for six years,” Obama said. “It’s of concern, we object to it, particularly because right now we’re still negotiating [a nuclear agreement."- said Mr. Obama.

    The US president urged to keep things “in perspective,” noting that the US defense budget was “somewhere just a little under $600 billion. Theirs is a little over $17 billion.”

    Earlier, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius criticized Russia for the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems S-300 to Iran.

