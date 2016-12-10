Nobel prizes will be presented today

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nobel prize presentation ceremony and celebration will be held today in capital of Sweden Stockholm and capital of Norway Oslo.

Report informs, December 10 marks the death of the prize’s creator, Alfred Nobel, and sees the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded in Oslo, while the other prizes are presented in Stockholm.

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf will preside the ceremony in Sweden’s capital and give honorary diplomas and gold medals to 9 out of 11 laureates in Stockholm Philharmony.