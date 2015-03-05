NATO Secretary General: 'Sending Alliance troops to Ukraine is not on agenda'

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Sending NATO troops to Ukraine is not on the agenda. Report informs citing the Tass it is said by the Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on TV channel MTV3, who arrived with a two-day visit to Finland.

Sending NATO troops to Ukraine is not on the agenda. We provide Ukraine a serious political and practical support: support its sovereignty, the peace process, the implementation of the Minsk agreements and promoting reform and modernization of the Ukrainian armed forces, to increase its defense capacity, Stoltenberg said.

He also said that the decision to supply arms to Ukraine should be taken individually by every country of the alliance. Ukraine has a right to defend itself. But concerning the supply of arms - an issue that each member country should solve itself, he said.