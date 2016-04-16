Most Wanted Daesh Recruiter Detained in Moscow

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow police have detained one of the most wanted Daesh recruiters Saturday, head of Russian Interior Ministry Vladimir Kolokoltsev said, Report informs citing Sputniknews.

Kolokoltsev noted that the recruiter was working as a taxi driver in Moscow.

"We have completed a special operation, codename "Taxi." The police had to look through the dossiers of over 173,000 taxi drivers… One of those drivers was wanted internationally for recruiting Daesh fighters," the minister said.

Daesh, a group in control of large territories in Syria and Iraq, is notorious for recruiting people into its ranks from all over the world, using all available means of propaganda.

