Morocco launches second campaign to regularize situations of illegal immigrants

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Morocco is launching a second campaign to regularize the situations of illegal immigrants living in the kingdom.

Report was informed in the Moroccan Embassy in Azerbaijan, following the instructions of King Mohammed VI, the second phase of the campaign for the regularization of the situation of illegal immigrants in Morocco will be launched immediately, as already planned for the end of 2016, according to the National Commission in charge of illegal Immigrants’ Regularization.

Given the success of the first phase of the regularization campaign that took place in 2014, the King gave his instructions for the launching of the second phase of the process, as already planned by the end of 2016. This second phase, which will be launched immediately, will take place under the same conditions as the first one, which concerned about 25,000 people.

“As part of the implementation of this policy, my country has, without discrimination, regularized the situation of migrants using fair and reasonable standards. It has provided the conditions needed for migrants to reside, work and live with dignity within our community,” the King pointed out.