Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Major hospitals treated more than 100 people for injuries ranging from burns to smoke inhalation during California fire.

"Condition of twelve injured is critical", said Vanessa deGier, a spokeswoman for St. Joseph Health in Northern California.

More than 100 people reported missing.

Notably, earlier, at least 10 people were killed in forest fires in California.