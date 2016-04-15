Merkel accepts Turkish request to prosecute German comedian over insulting poem

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on April 15 that she accepted Turkey’s request to seek prosecution of German comedian Jan Boehmermann who recited insulting poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on television, Report informs referring to the Euronews.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government will put forward a proposal to replace the lèse-majesté law that criminalizes insults against foreign heads of state.

In contrast to a defamation complaint filed independently by Erdoğan, the probe - which is based on the potential violation of a law criminalizing insults against foreign heads of state - required authorization by the German government.

Mainz state prosecutors filed a criminal complaint late on Monday against Boehmermann, who recited an obscene poem about President Erdoğan during a satirical show on national broadcaster ZDF.

Turkey made a formal request that German authorities prosecute Boehmermann for insults against the president.

Around 100 people gathered in front of ZDF's office last week in Istanbul to protest the poem.

Notably, Angela Merkel will visit Turkey on April 23.