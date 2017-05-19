A driver hits crowd in New York is mentally ill US Navy veteran

© Reuters

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ A man who drove a car along three blocks of pavement in New York's Times Square, killing a teenager and injuring 22 people, said he had "heard voices", according to law enforcement sources.

Report informs referring to Interfax, Richard Rojas, 26, a US navy veteran who was arrested twice previously for drunk driving, is now in custody.

He also said he expected to die.

He said after being arrested: "You were supposed to shoot me! I wanted to kill them."

Mr Rojas has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and multiple counts of attempted murder. He is expected to appear in court later on Friday.

The streets in Times Square, a bustling tourist district, were thronged with visitors when the car ploughed through the crowds.

The burgundy Honda sedan jumped the kerb at 45th Street and Broadway at 11:55 local time (15:55 GMT) and drove at high speed for three blocks before crashing into a pole.