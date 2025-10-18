Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Kyiv's military leader: Capital urgently needs energy support

    Following Russian military strikes, Ukraine's Kyiv experienced a power shortage: three of the most densely populated districts - Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi – were left without power, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration, told Report.

    He noted that the situation remained relatively stable in only two of the capital's ten districts.

    "Power engineers have restored power, and the situation is currently balanced in all districts of the city. When there is a shortage in the system, emergency shutdowns are implemented, which specialists are trying to minimize. Additional and backup capacity for the autonomous operation of critical infrastructure and social facilities is especially needed," Tkachenko said.

    The head of the administration added that the latest bombing has also disrupted the city's water supply. He called on everyone who can support Kyiv to help strengthen the city's energy resilience and secure alternative energy sources, noting that any assistance will be greatly appreciated during these difficult times.

