​Kenyan student dies, more than 100 injured in campus stampede

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ A Kenyan student died and more than 100 others were injured as they fled after a electrical explosion triggered fears that their campus was being attacked before dawn on Sunday.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, students jumped from windows at their University of Nairobi residence halls or rushed out in a stampede that underlined growing tensions just over a week after Islamist gunmen stormed another university campus, killing 148 people.

"I could see the students jumping and one of them landed on his head," said third-year student Felix Muriuki. Others said there were three loud blasts, plunging the dormitory into darkness, which heightened the panic among the students.

"We thought it was another al Shabaab attack," said Eddy Capella, a first-year student.

The dead student was among others who had tried to jump to safety at the Kikuyu campus, university vice chancellor Peter Mbithi told Reuters.

Kenya Power, the country's main electricity distributor, said the explosion was caused by overloaded underground cable. Initial witness accounts had said a transformer exploded.