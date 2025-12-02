Kallas: EU-Kazakhstan relations reaching new level

The first meeting of the EU-Kazakhstan Cooperation Council at such a high level demonstrates the growing importance of the relationship between the two sides, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said in a joint press statement with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Report informs.

According to Kallas, the EU is Kazakhstan's main trading partner and a major investor.

Over the past 20 years, the EU has jointly invested over €200 billion in Kazakhstan. Last year, over 45.5% of Kazakhstan's exports went to the EU. Kazakhstan is a truly important partner for the European Union, particularly in terms of our energy security, she said, adding that 90% of Kazakhstan's exports to the EU are oil, gas, and uranium.

According to her, Kazakhstan possesses many important raw materials, including rare earth elements.

Of the €12 billion in investments announced at the EU-Central Asia summit in April under the Global Gateway strategy, €5 billion can be invested in Kazakhstan, including projects in key raw materials.

The EU is also investing significantly in the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

Russia's war in Ukraine has underscored the need to diversify trade routes. This need will remain even after the war ends, Kallas noted.

But the EU's partnership with Kazakhstan, of course, requires more than energy and critical materials. Negotiations on a visa facilitation agreement and a readmission agreement between the European Union and Kazakhstan will start soon, the head of European diplomacy said.

These agreements will shorten visa processing times, reduce administrative fees, and simplify travel to the EU for Kazakh citizens.