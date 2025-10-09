Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 13:26
    Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect

    The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has entered into force, Report informs referring to Ynet.

    The Israeli government announced that the Cabinet will meet at 6:00 PM (GMT+3) to discuss a plan to free all hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

    Israel Hamas ceasefire
    İsrail və HƏMAS arasında atəşkəs qüvvəyə minib - YENİLƏNİB
    Режим прекращения огня между Израилем и ХАМАС вступил в силу - ОБНОВЛЕНО

