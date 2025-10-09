Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect
Other countries
- 09 October, 2025
- 13:26
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip has entered into force, Report informs referring to Ynet.
The Israeli government announced that the Cabinet will meet at 6:00 PM (GMT+3) to discuss a plan to free all hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
