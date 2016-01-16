ISIS recruited about 1,800 Syrian children during a year

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, fighters from the "Islamic State" group have involved about 1,800 Syrian children, Report informs referring to the Rosbalt.

As Supervisory Board for Human Rights in Syria says, 350 of them have died. However, about 50 of them became suicide bombers.

According to human rights activists, the Syrian-controlled areas of the IS have special points to recruit underage volunteers.

Children are trained in terrorist training camps, after which they begin to be used for terrorist attacks, and to participate in hostilities.