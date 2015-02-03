ISIS prepares terror attack in Uzbekistan for spring

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ "ISIS was preparing a terror attack for this spring in Uzbekistan."

Report informs referring to "centralasiaonline", an analyst for the National Security Service (SNB), Alisher Khamdamov stated it.

According to him, they strengthened the border security as the ISIS planned to hold terror attack in the territory of Uzbekistan in spring of 2015.

The leadership of ISIS terrorist organization allocated 70 million dollars for the destructive activity in Fergana Valley with the help of Central Asian militants.

More than 300 Uzbek joined ISIS groups in Syria and Iraq.