    Other countries
    17 October, 2025
    10:11
    Indian refiners buy first Guyanese oil from Exxon

    Two Indian refiners have bought 4 million barrels of Guyanese crude oil from US major Exxon Mobil to be delivered at end-2025 or in early 2026, in their first imports from the South American producer, trade sources said on October 17, Report informs via Reuters.

    Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner by capacity, has bought 2 million barrels of Golden Arrowhead crude, which will arrive in late December or in early January, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    Another refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, has bought 2 million barrels of Liza and Unity Gold crude also for delivery during the same period, the sources said.

