Indian refiners buy first Guyanese oil from Exxon
Other countries
- 17 October, 2025
- 10:11
Two Indian refiners have bought 4 million barrels of Guyanese crude oil from US major Exxon Mobil to be delivered at end-2025 or in early 2026, in their first imports from the South American producer, trade sources said on October 17, Report informs via Reuters.
Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner by capacity, has bought 2 million barrels of Golden Arrowhead crude, which will arrive in late December or in early January, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another refiner, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, has bought 2 million barrels of Liza and Unity Gold crude also for delivery during the same period, the sources said.
Latest News
10:18
Azerbaijan's electricity output reaches 21.8B kWh in Jan–Sep 2025Energy
10:11
Indian refiners buy first Guyanese oil from ExxonOther countries
10:02
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to take place in informal setting over dinnerOther countries
09:58
EU agrees on €1.5B defense industry program for 2025–2027Other countries
09:50
Brussels eyes €25B more in Russian state assets across EUOther countries
09:37
Ace Frehley, Kiss lead guitarist and band's cofounder, dies aged 74Show business
09:32
Mongolian prime minister resigns after four monthsOther countries
09:27
New Zealand reimposes sanctions on Iran over nuclear non-complianceOther countries
09:21