India: at least 30 people are victims of storm

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ More than 30 people died and 80 were injured as a result of the storm that occurred in India's eastern state of Bihar.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", the general secretary of the local administration for the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters, stated about it.

The natural disaster took place in three districts of Bihar state.

The provincial government declared that rescue operations started and the family of the deceased will be provided with a compensation of 6.5 million dollars.