IDF launches wave of strikes on Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon

Israel's military said on Thursday it launched a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, after calling residents of two villages to evacuate, despite an ongoing fragile ceasefire, Report informs referring to Xinhua.

"The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has begun a series of strikes on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

The attack came after Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, issued a warning to residents of the villages of Al-Tayyiba and Tayr Debba to evacuate ahead of the attack. He later issued a similar warning to a third village, Aita al-Jabal.

He published a map of buildings marked in red, saying residents should stay at least 500 meters away from the sites.

The attack was the latest escalation in the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, where the country has been increasing its strikes over the past weeks despite a ceasefire that took effect about a year ago.