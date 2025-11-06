Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    IDF launches wave of strikes on Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 20:35
    IDF launches wave of strikes on Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon

    Israel's military said on Thursday it launched a wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, after calling residents of two villages to evacuate, despite an ongoing fragile ceasefire, Report informs referring to Xinhua.

    "The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has begun a series of strikes on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.

    The attack came after Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the IDF, issued a warning to residents of the villages of Al-Tayyiba and Tayr Debba to evacuate ahead of the attack. He later issued a similar warning to a third village, Aita al-Jabal.

    He published a map of buildings marked in red, saying residents should stay at least 500 meters away from the sites.

    The attack was the latest escalation in the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, where the country has been increasing its strikes over the past weeks despite a ceasefire that took effect about a year ago.

    Israel lebanon Hezbollah
    İsrail Livanın cənubunda "Hizbullah" hədəflərinə qarşı silsilə hücumlara başlayıb
    ЦАХАЛ начала серию атак по объектам "Хезболлах" на юге Ливана

    Latest News

    20:48

    Trump administration tells Congress it lacks legal justification to strike Venezuela

    Other countries
    20:35

    IDF launches wave of strikes on Hezbollah sites in south Lebanon

    Other countries
    20:17

    Astana, Washington agree to cooperate on critical minerals

    Region
    20:00

    Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Vietnam

    Other countries
    19:52
    Photo

    Fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Minsk

    Foreign policy
    19:30

    Azerbaijani FM mulls peace process in South Caucasus with NATO delegation

    Foreign policy
    19:11
    Photo

    Event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Tbilisi

    Region
    18:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's presidential aide shares post about completion of filming for movie "44"

    Cultural policy
    18:33

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets UK trade envoy

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed