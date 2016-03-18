Hillary Clinton wins Missouri democratic primary

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton has won the Missouri democratic primary, according to the Associated Press, sweeping all five states that voted March 15, Report informs citing AP.

The AP said Clinton won the contest two days after voters went to the polls. Previously, the result had been too close to project.

Sanders told AP he will not request a recount. "I prefer to save the taxpayers of Missouri some money," he said.

Missouri remains too close to project for the Republicans, where Cruz and Trump each have 41 percent of the vote. They were separated by 1,726 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting and 99 percent of the vote in, according to data from ABC News.

According to vote data, Clinton beat Sanders by 1,531 votes, amassing 50 percent of the vote to Sanders' 49 percent.