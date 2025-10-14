Hamas to release 4 hostage bodies at 10 p.m., official says
Other countries
- 14 October, 2025
- 20:19
Hamas has informed mediators it will begin transferring the bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages to Israel at 10 p.m. (GMT+3), an official involved in the operation tells Reuters, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
Earlier, Israeli officials said the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt would stay closed at least through tomorrow, and the flow of aid into the Palestinian enclave would be reduced to put pressure on the terror group to hand over the bodies of the hostages it is holding.
Latest News
20:54
Bangladesh garment factory fire kills 16, toll may rise, official saysOther countries
20:49
Photo
Opening ceremony of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan's SamarkandMilitary
20:40
Photo
Rebuild Karabakh exhibition features separate stand for SMEsBusiness
20:30
Israel won't reopen Rafah crossing, will limit aid, over Hamas's failure to return all bodiesOther countries
20:19
Hamas to release 4 hostage bodies at 10 p.m., official saysOther countries
20:09
Photo
Serbian delegation visits AzerbaijanMilitary
19:52
Map of Zangazur Corridor prepared in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
19:46
Madagascar's military takes power, says colonelOther countries
19:37