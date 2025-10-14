Hamas to release 4 hostage bodies at 10 p.m., official says

Hamas has informed mediators it will begin transferring the bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages to Israel at 10 p.m. (GMT+3), an official involved in the operation tells Reuters, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

Earlier, Israeli officials said the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt would stay closed at least through tomorrow, and the flow of aid into the Palestinian enclave would be reduced to put pressure on the terror group to hand over the bodies of the hostages it is holding.