Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza plan
Other countries
- 23 November, 2025
- 16:54
A delegation of Hamas leaders, led by Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a planned meeting with Egyptian intelligence service officials to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip, Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya and Al Hadath noted, Report informs.
While the delegation's visit had been scheduled as part of ongoing political efforts, the continued escalation in Gaza is expected to be addressed.
This comes as the US moves towards forming the Board of Peace to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza stipulated in last week's Security Council resolution 2803.
