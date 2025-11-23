Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza plan

    Other countries
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 16:54
    Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza plan

    A delegation of Hamas leaders, led by Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Cairo on Sunday for a planned meeting with Egyptian intelligence service officials to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip, Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya and Al Hadath noted, Report informs.

    While the delegation's visit had been scheduled as part of ongoing political efforts, the continued escalation in Gaza is expected to be addressed.

    This comes as the US moves towards forming the Board of Peace to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza stipulated in last week's Security Council resolution 2803.

    Hamas Cairo Gaza plan
    HƏMAS nümayəndə heyəti Qəzza ilə bağlı danışıqlar üçün Qahirəyə gedib
    Делегация ХАМАС прибыла в Каир для переговоров по Газе

    Latest News

    17:50

    UK diplomats view US plan on Ukraine as working one

    Other countries
    17:26

    US does not want repeat of situation with Minsk agreements — Kellogg

    Other countries
    17:14

    Next FIFA Series tournament to be held in Azerbaijan

    Football
    16:54

    Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza plan

    Other countries
    16:35

    Taiwan tests system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles

    Other countries
    16:14

    Ex-president of Brazil attempted to remove ankle bracelet

    Other countries
    15:53

    Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace plan

    Other countries
    15:35

    Euronews: Azerbaijan deepening co-op with D-8

    Media
    15:17

    US may hand over Tomahawks to Kyiv in case of peaceful settlement

    Other countries
    All News Feed