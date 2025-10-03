Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg ascends the throne

On Friday, Luxembourg held the coronation ceremony of its new Grand Duke, Guillaume.

According to Report, citing international media, the 43-year-old monarch succeeded his 70-year-old father, Henri, who had served as Grand Duke of Luxembourg for 25 years.

On Friday, Henri signed a decree of abdication at the Grand Ducal Palace in favor of his son. The document was subsequently countersigned by the country"s Prime Minister, Luc Frieden.

The enthronement ceremony of Grand Duke Guillaume was attended by prominent Luxembourgish political figures as well as foreign dignitaries, including King Philippe of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, and President of the European Council António Costa.

Grand Duke Guillaume will embark on a tour of the country over the weekend.

He received his training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and studied political science at the University of Angers in France. He is married to Stéphanie de Lannoy, with whom he has two children.