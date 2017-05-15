German MFA: Establishment of EU Military Planning Center a matter of time

© European Western Balkans

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Establishment of the EU military planning center and management of non-combat operations abroad is a matter of time and there is no alternative to this development.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, German Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth told on the eve of meeting of EU Council on Foreign Relations in Brussels.

"We have reached a consensus that the command center will be created, the question is, when. I am sure that the appeal of EU citizens to work together in the security sphere, on agreeing concrete steps will be heard everywhere, it's just that some will do this earlier, and others little later”, stated M.Roth.

Notably, in March, EU foreign ministers approved the establishment of a center for military planning and management of foreign non-combat operations of the EU.