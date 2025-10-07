Fox: US Attorney's Office wiretapped Republican Senators' calls

US Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was allegedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican Senators as part of his investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Fox News Digital has learned, Report informs.

A document, reviewed by Fox News Digital, revealed that Smith and his "Arctic Frost" team investigating Jan. 6 were allegedly tracking the phone calls of GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

The document, recently discovered by FBI Director Kash Patel and exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, is titled "CAST Assistance" and dated Sept. 27, 2023. "CAST" refers to the FBI"s cellular analysis survey team.

The document states the names of the lawmakers and that an FBI special agent on Smith"s team "conducted preliminary toll analysis" on the toll records associated with the lawmakers.

An FBI official told Fox News Digital that Smith and his team tracking the senators were able to see which phone numbers they called, the location the phone call originated, and the location where it was received.

A source said the calls were likely in reference to the vote to certify the 2020 election.

An official said the records were collected in 2023 by Smith and his team after subpoenaing major telephone providers.

"Arctic Frost" was opened inside the bureau on April 13, 2022. Smith was appointed as special counsel to take over the probe in November 2022.