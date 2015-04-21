Former Egyptian President Mursi sentenced to 20 years

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today Cairo Criminal Court sentenced former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and 12 other leaders of the "Muslim Brotherhood" to 20 years in a maximum security prison in the case of the tragic events at the presidential palace, "Al-Ittihad" in the Egyptian capital at the end of 2012.

Report informs referring to TASS, among convicts also are leaders of the group Mohammed Al-Beltagy and Isam al-Aryan. Two other defendants in the case received 10 years in prison.

On July 3, 2013 after days of mass demonstrations in Egypt army announced the overthrow of President Mursi, the suspension of the constitution. From this time M.Mursi is under arrest. On July 26, 2013 Attorney General's office ordered the arrest Mursi officially for 15 days on charges under several articles: espionage and state betrayal, escape from prison in the days of mass anti-government protests in early 2011, as well as cooperation with the Palestinian Hamas movement, incitement to murder and the death of protesters prisoners.