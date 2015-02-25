Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov met with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Report informs after the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister told reporters that the parties in the form of one-on - one and expanded composition discussed issues of bilateral cooperation and the current situation regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the situation in the region and energy cooperation.

In economic terms, there are a number of joint projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

This year, the project will be commissioned and i think it's a great strategic project that will benefit the participating countries, said Mammadyarov.

Turkish FM, in turn, noted the high level of relations between the two countries, strong cooperation with the fraternal Azerbaijani people.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey are ready to continue cooperation and implement joint projects. Cavusoglu said that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars will open this year, noted the importance of implementing TANAP energy project.

He noted that his official visit to Baku coincided with the sad date - anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

He expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and all who lost loved ones in this tragedy, We share the grief with deep condolences with Azerbaijani people, said Cavusoglu.