EU top court upholds sanctions against Rosneft

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Europe's top court in Luxembourg upheld European Union sanctions on several Russian companies, Report informs citing BBC.

Thus, the European Union's top court denied an appeal filed by the Russian company Rosneft, which claimed that imposing the sanctions is contrary to the internal laws of the European Union.

The Russian state-owned company Rosneft and businessman Arkady Rotenberg were put under EU sanctions in late July 2014, and sued the European Council in October, regulating restrictive measures.

Similar claims were filed by Russian Sberbank, Vnesheconombank and VTB as well as separate oil division of Gazprom, Gazprom Neft.