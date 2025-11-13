Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search results

    Other countries
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 16:36
    EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search results

    The European Commission has officially launched an investigation into Google for allegedly violating fair and non-discriminatory access rules for publishers' websites, Report's Brussels bureau informs.

    EU representative Thomas Reiner announced in Brussels that the probe concerns potential breaches of the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA).

    The EU executive said Thursday it had found "indications" that news sites were being deprioritised in search listings when carrying promotional third-party content, a common practice for media companies.

    Google claims this policy is aimed at combating "practices designed to manipulate search rankings." However, the Commission believes such actions directly affect a common and legitimate way for publishers to monetize their websites and content.

    The European Commission will probe whether Google is unfairly demoting news sites in its search results as a result of a policy the tech giant says is designed to fight spam.

    European Commission investigation google
    Тома Ренье: ЕК расследует возможную дискриминацию к веб-сайтам со стороны Google

    Latest News

    16:47
    Photo

    EU's new ambassador briefed on mine problem in Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur

    Foreign policy
    16:46

    Ambassador: South Korea, Azerbaijan to expand cooperation in new areas

    Foreign policy
    16:44

    Kyrgyzstan proposes new literary award for Central Asia and Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    16:36

    EU to probe Google for allegedly demoting news in search results

    Other countries
    16:35

    Azerbaijan Business Development Fund boosts preferential lending

    Finance
    16:31

    Azerbaijan mulls expanding partnership with IFC

    Finance
    16:30

    Azerbaijan's trade with Central Asia exceeds $1B

    Business
    16:30

    National libraries of Turkic countries uniting for first time in 30 years

    Culture
    16:23

    President: Hosting the U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is a shared historic achievement

    Football
    All News Feed