​Ethiopia struggles to help its 5.5mn child laborers

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Eleven-year-old Senait travels the streets of Addis Ababa, the bustling Ethiopian metropolis of 3.5 million people, every day in search for people who want to try their luck by buying one of the lottery tickets she sells.

Along with the lottery tickets, Senait also sells roasted cereals.

None of the people who see Senait merchandizing her wares in the Ethiopian capital is sure what the future holds for her. She, however, is confident that this future will bring her luck.

"I am sure that my bad luck will come to an end one day," Senait said. "I work hard to bring this end quickly," she added.

Senait is not, however, the only child in this African state who struggles to alter her condition. As many as 5.5 million Ethiopian children do the same.

The country's Central Statistical Agency says there are over 5.5 million child laborers in this country between the ages of 5 and 14, out of a total child population of 22 million. Almost as populous as Egypt, Ethiopia boasts a total population of 90 million.

Most of these children work in Ethiopia's informal sector, according to the agency.

These young laborers are forced to be part of household chores, carry water home, collect wood for fire and be part of farming activities.

Everywhere in this country, children are seen carrying goods, shining shoes, vending or working as minivan driver assistants.

In Ethiopia's countryside, the children work at home, wash clothes and dishes, cook and take care of younger relatives.

Senait, a 5th grader, has no time to study her school lessons. She says she has to work to support her poor family.

"This is a tough life," the little girl said. "I have to stay out in the streets and enter taverns to sell my tickets and cereals," she added.