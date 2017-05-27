Erdoğan: Turkey and EU agreed on action plan for a year

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey and the EU reached an agreement on a plan of action for a year to restore relations that are in crisis.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Turkish leader Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters.

Turkish President made this statement returning from the NATO summit in Brussels, on sidelines of which he has hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the EU countries, as well as President of the European Council, Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

"We received from them a calendar for 12 months, according to which we will take certain steps", Turkish leader said.

According to him, it is, in particular, the liberalization of visa regime and financial assistance from the EU in reception of refugees.