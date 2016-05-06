Death toll of building collapse in Kenya reaches 43

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bodies continue to be found under the rubble at the scene of the collapsed building in Huruma with seven more having been found raising the death toll to 43, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

The bodies were found on Thursday and Friday, May 6 morning, exactly a week after the building collapsed due to a heavy downpour in Nairobi.

According to the disaster management unit commander Pius Masai, most of the bodies retrieved are yet to be identified. The reason was reported earlier as low turn-out by relatives.

This comes even as people were rescued alive on Thursday, May 5. Earlier in the day, a woman who had survived in a cavity of broken masonry of the building was first to be found.

Doctors attended to her by supplying oxygen and also fed her by intravenous drip until workers used their hands and power tools to set her free.

A total of 140 people have been rescued since the operations begun on the night of Friday, April 29 while 70 are still missing by Thursday, May 6.