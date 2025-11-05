Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Death toll in Typhoon Kalmaegi climbs to 66 in Philippines

    Other countries
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 09:22
    Death toll in Typhoon Kalmaegi climbs to 66 in Philippines

    The death toll in Typhoon Kalmaegi that has hit the Philippines since Sunday has climbed to 66, with 26 more missing, the country's Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on November 5, Report informs via Xinhua.

    OCD Deputy Administrator Rafaelito Alejandro told the media that 49 of the deaths were in the worst-hit Cebu province.

    At least 10 individuals were injured, and more than 706,000 people have been affected by the typhoon.

    As of early Wednesday morning, the state weather bureau said the center of Kalmaegi was spotted in El Nido, Palawan, moving west-northwestward at 25 km per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km per hour and gusts of up to 165 km per hour.

    Kalmaegi was the 20th typhoon to slam the Philippine archipelago this year.

    Located along the Pacific typhoon belt, the Philippines experiences an average of 20 typhoons each year.

    typhoon Philippines victims
    Filippində "Kalmaegi" tayfunu nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 66-ya çatıb
    Число жертв тайфуна "Калмаэги" на Филиппинах достигло 66

    Latest News

    09:49

    Voter turnout highest in half century in New York's parliamentary elections

    Other countries
    09:41

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Chelsea tonight

    Football
    09:34

    Global oil prices fall amid API data

    Energy
    09:28

    China confirms suspension of 24% tariff on US goods, retains 10% levy

    Other countries
    09:26

    At least 10 killed in Bosnia nursing home fire

    Other countries
    09:22

    Death toll in Typhoon Kalmaegi climbs to 66 in Philippines

    Other countries
    09:18

    CBA currency exchange rates (05.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:08
    Photo

    Participants of UN World Summit in Doha invited to WUF13 forum in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed