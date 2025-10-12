Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 48

The number of fatalities caused by devastating floods in Mexico has risen to 48, with thousands more affected by the aftermath of the disaster.

As reported by Report, citing El Universal and official sources, the victims were distributed across several states, including 22 dead in Hidalgo, 15 in Veracruz, 10 in Puebla, 1 in Querétaro

According to the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, torrential rains fell between October 6 and 9, with rainfall levels reaching 540 mm in Veracruz, 487 mm in Puebla, 298 mm in San Luis Potosí, 245 mm in Hidalgo, 232 mm in Querétaro

In San Bartolo Tutotepec municipality, at least 17 people are missing following landslides and flash floods.

In Hidalgo, 150 settlements have been cut off from the outside world, with damaged infrastructure hindering emergency response and aid delivery.

In northern Puebla, more than 80,000 people have been affected in various ways.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that 320,386 customers across five states were left without power.

The most severe damage has been reported to homes, schools, medical centers, and roads.

Earlier reports indicated 41 deaths, but the confirmed toll has now increased. Emergency services continue search, rescue, and recovery efforts in affected regions.