David Lynch confirms Twin Peaks back on

Showtime president David Nevins followed that up with his own Twin Peaks statement, in which he announced that fans will be getting more than nine episodes now. "This damn fine cup of coffee from Mark and David tastes more delicious than ever," he said.

“Totally worth the extra brewing time and the cup is even bigger than we expected. David will direct the whole thing which will total more than the originally announced nine hours. Pre production starts now!”

The Twin Peaks revival was announced in October, with Lynch and co-creator Mark Frost penning all nine episodes (which they have already done), and Lynch directing every installment. In January, Kyle MacLachlan formally signed on to reprise his role as FBI agent Dale Cooper.