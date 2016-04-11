ISIS recaptures Syrian stronghold from opposition near Turkish border

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ ISIS terror organization militants took back a stronghold in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside on Monday, days after losing it to a grouping of opposition forces.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said.

Factions fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) had captured the town of al-Rai near the Turkish border on Thursday.

The opposition were closing in on a town near the Turkish border held by ISIS last Tuesday after seizing numerous villages from the group in the area.