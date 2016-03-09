Cruz beats Trump for big win in Idaho

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Ted Cruz celebrated an upset victory Tuesday night in Idaho's Republican presidential primary, handing him his seventh win over party front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP primary.

Report informs citing the American media, the sparsely populated Western state was one of four states to hold their nominating contests Tuesday and helped bring Cruz that much closer to Trump in his delegate count. Still, the first-term senator still has a ways to go in the battle to secure the 1,237 delegates needed to win the GOP nomination. Before Tuesday, Cruz remained nearly 100 delegates behind the billionaire, even after winning Iowa, Maine, Kansas and three of the 11 Super Tuesday states.

Cruz's victory once more demonstrates the strength of his organized field operation in states where his rivals have spent little to no time. An Idaho Politics Weekly poll released last Sunday showed the Texas senator at 19 percent support and trailing Trump by double digits. Instead Cruz was leading by double digits as the first returns came in.

The Texas Republican heads into next Tuesday, when Ohio and Florida - two winner-take-all states with a combined 165 delegates up for grabs - are both set to hold their primaries, with fewer delegates separating him and Trump. With Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio still in the race, however, Cruz faces an uphill battle in both states, where he is currently polling third.