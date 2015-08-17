Civilians bear brunt of air strikes in Yemen

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition killed six civilians in an air raid that targeted the home of a Houthi leader in the southwestern Yemeni town of Jibla on Monday, local officials said. Report informs citing Reuters, eleven people were killed in another air raid on a family house in the northern province of al-Jawf, bordering Saudi Arabia, tribal sources said.

Air strikes also hit the Red Sea port of Hodaida while on the ground, fighters loyal to the exiled government pushed closer to Houthi strongholds.

Tribal militiamen battled Houthi forces throughout the mountainous area of Ibb, which lies between the coast and the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa.

Loyalist forces, back by Gulf Arab planes, weapons and training, have been on the offensive since breaking out off the southern port of Aden last month, claiming a string of gains against the Houthis.

The Iranian-allied Houthis seized Sanaa last September in what they called a revolution against a corrupt government, then took over much of the country.