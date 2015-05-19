Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Luz leaves the magazine

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Chief cartoonist of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo Renald Luzier announced his resignation, Report informs referring to AFP. "It's a personal choice," - said Luzier, who began working in magazine in 1992.

"Each publication - the torture, because the rest are gone", - cartoonist said, speaking of the fallen colleagues in the January terrorist attack in Paris.

He added that he had long been thinking about quitting the editorial board, but did not do it in solidarity with the staff of Charlie Hebdo.

Luzier - the author of the magazine released a week after the issue of the terrorist attack, which depicts the Prophet Muhammad with a sign "Je suis Charlie" under the heading "All is forgiven."