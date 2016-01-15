Catalonia leader sworn in without declaring loyalty to king

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ In his speech in the local parliament, Mr Puigdemont stated that he would certainly “begin the procedure of making up an independent state”, complying with an independent statement of “interference” from Spain in November.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the Spanish federal government appealed versus that affirmation as well as the Constitutional Court suspended its results, alerting Catalan legislators as well as authorities that any kind of advancement of the strategies to present state organizations would certainly be thought about a difficulty to Spanish law.

Mr Mas as well as 2 of his previous fellow federal government participants are currently being explored for criminal disobedience for arranging a wildcat mandate on self-reliance in November 2014.

Mr Mas as well as his allies in the Junts pel Sí (With each other for Yes) union won last September’s local elections, which they had actually developed as a de facto mandate on

Howeverç Mr Mas was not able to persuade the Left-wing pro-independence MUG celebration to sustain his extension as head of state of the Catalan federal government.