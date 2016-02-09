Car bomb blast in Damascus leaves 4 dead, 14 injured - UPDATED

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ A car bomb struck close to a market and a police club in the north of the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday, causing casualties.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, at least 4 people were killed and 14 others injured in a "terrorist car bomb" attack near a vegetable market in Masaken Barzeh district.

The attack also caused material damage to the nearby building of the General Establishment for Mills.

The blast occurred near a police officers' club, inflicting casualties.

The club and the market are next to one another.





