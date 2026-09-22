Ilham Aliyev: AI malicious use creating serious challenges to counter-terrorism efforts

Of particular concern is the use of modern technologies and new capabilities to expand the operational scope of terrorism, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum, according to Report.

"The malicious use of digital tools, including artificial intelligence, facilitates the spread of radical ideas, expands the financial resources of terrorist networks and facilitates the recruitment of new supporters, creating serious challenges to the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts. Under these conditions, the fight against terrorism must not be limited to the efforts of individual countries, but should remain a key area of international cooperation and joint action," the head of state noted.