Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Ilham Aliyev: AI malicious use creating serious challenges to counter-terrorism efforts

    Domestic policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 13:18
    Ilham Aliyev: AI malicious use creating serious challenges to counter-terrorism efforts

    Of particular concern is the use of modern technologies and new capabilities to expand the operational scope of terrorism, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the participants of the 4th Baku Security Forum, according to Report.

    "The malicious use of digital tools, including artificial intelligence, facilitates the spread of radical ideas, expands the financial resources of terrorist networks and facilitates the recruitment of new supporters, creating serious challenges to the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts. Under these conditions, the fight against terrorism must not be limited to the efforts of individual countries, but should remain a key area of international cooperation and joint action," the head of state noted.

    Ilham Aliyev Counter-Terrorism Artificial intelligence 4th Baku Security Forum
    İlham Əliyev: Süni intellektin bədniyyətli istifadəsi terrorla mübarizəyə ciddi əngəllər törədir
    Президент: Злоупотребление ИИ создает препятствия для эффективности антитеррористических усилий

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