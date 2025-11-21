Azerbaijani community leader in US elected TACCS Vice President

Esmira Bayramova, head of the Azerbaijani Community of Florida has been elected Vice President of the Turkish American Chamber of Commerce of the South (TACCS), Report informs.

She became a member of TACCS last year, and following one year of active involvement, the organization's leadership appointed her to the vice‑president position through internal elections.

Speaking to Report, Bayramova stated that as the author of new initiatives uniting the business and community activities of Azerbaijani and Turkish communities in the US, she aims to build stronger cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Bayramova noted that the goal is to bring Azerbaijani and Turkish entrepreneurs together under TACCS's umbrella, create new partnerships in business and technology, support the organization of cultural and social events, and establish lasting bridges between the two communities in the US, particularly in Florida.

TACCS is a platform where businessmen and entrepreneurs come together to share ideas, strategies, and experiences. Its mission is to strengthen partnerships among members in the US and abroad, enhance information exchange, and promote business opportunities. The organization's primary objective is to unlock the full potential of its members by providing them with the tools, resources, and networks needed for growth in the global market.

Esmira Bayramova is a graduate from Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), holding an MBA, and is currently continuing her studies at Cambridge University. She is a visionary leader and Senior DevOps/ Engineering Manager at a prominent US-based Space company. Since 2015, she has been the founder and head of the Florida Azerbaijani Community.