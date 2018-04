Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Gunmen on motorbikes assaulted a bus in the economic capital of Pakistan, killing 47 people, 13 injured.

Report informs citing the foreign media, according to police, unidentified gunmenired at it with assault rifles and 9-mm handguns.

It was also reported that the bus with 60 members of Ismaili Shia Muslims (a religious minority) was on a route to a mosque.