Finland: arson attack attempted on planned refugee centre in Turku

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Yet another planned refugee centres came under attempted arson attack on Friday morning in Turku.

Report informs citing the Finn media, an unidentified person tried to set fire to the wall of a vacant school planned to shelter asylum seekers at Runosmäki area at about 9:00 am, said a by-stander who witnessed the incident.

The suspect, however, fled away immediately and before the police patrol arrived at the scene.

The building was empty at the time of the arson attempt and no one was placed in danger.

The Runosmäki school has been attacked in the past when the assailants vandalised the school by shattering the windows of the building, reported Finnish language daily Turun Sanomat.

The police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Earlier, on December 12, a fire broke out at dawn on Saturday in a hotel, which is planned to use as a refugee reception center in Asikkala, southern Finland.

The police suspected the fire was deliberately ignited.

Just two days ago on December 10 a suspected arson in a reception center caused the evacuation of 80 asylum seeker in Tampere, southwest Finland.